Sig Alert issued on Highway 62 at I-10
Updated at 9:30 p.m.:
Cal Fire confirmed two people were killed and 3 others injured with moderate injuries after a crash.
CHP confirms the incident was a solo-vehicle crash.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Original Post:
News Channel 3 was following breaking news Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were responding to a crash on SR62 south, near I-10.
There were reports of backed up traffic in the area.
News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP for details on the incident.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.