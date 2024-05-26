Sig Alert issued on Highway 62 at I-10

Updated at 9:30 p.m.:

Cal Fire confirmed two people were killed and 3 others injured with moderate injuries after a crash.

CHP confirms the incident was a solo-vehicle crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Original Post:

News Channel 3 was following breaking news Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were responding to a crash on SR62 south, near I-10.

There were reports of backed up traffic in the area.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP for details on the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.