Dangers of traveling in heat: preparing for desert drives

Traveling in the heat can put both you and your car at risk.

High temperatures can quickly become deadly, especially if you are unprepared.

Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol says people heading east toward remote desert areas face the greatest risk.

These areas typically lack cell service, putting people in compromised positions if they experience a breakdown.

Officer Torres emphasizes the importance of packing essentials for long road trips, such as water bottles, food, an emergency kit, and a physical map, to help if you become stranded.