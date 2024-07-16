Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dangers of traveling in heat: preparing for desert drives

By
Published 5:48 AM

Traveling in the heat can put both you and your car at risk.

High temperatures can quickly become deadly, especially if you are unprepared.

Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol says people heading east toward remote desert areas face the greatest risk.

These areas typically lack cell service, putting people in compromised positions if they experience a breakdown.

Officer Torres emphasizes the importance of packing essentials for long road trips, such as water bottles, food, an emergency kit, and a physical map, to help if you become stranded.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content