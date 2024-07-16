Trump supporters react to assassination attempt, looking for answers

Days after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the East Valley Republican Women Patriots gathered to debrief.

The women, staunch Trump supporters, emphasized that peace is more important than politics.

Across the nation, people on both sides of the political spectrum expressed dismay over the violence. Joy Miedecke, President of the East Valley Republican Women Patriots, stressed the importance of respect. "You achieve peace by respecting others," Miedecke said. "I think we've all had broken hearts."

As they await information about the assassination attempt, they gather in community and prayer. "Let this be a message to Congress," Miedecke added. "We need answers, and we need them now."