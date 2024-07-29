Back to school: expert advice on easing anxiety and creating healthy routines

The start of the school year is just around the corner!

It's an exciting time for many, but the upcoming school year can create anxiety for students. Times of transition can be tough, and according to Psychology Today, can create anxiety.

To ease the transition, it's crucial to help your student establish routines and habits ahead of time.

News Channel 3 spoke with Danielle McClain-Parks, Coordinator of Mental Health Services at Palm Springs Unified School District. She says it's valuable to create healthy habits a week before school begins. "It's important that we get back to routine. Getting good sleep, making sure our nutrition is okay, and being aware of our screen time so we can get back into our normal routines that we get into during the school year," McClain said.

Additionally, McClain advises parents to engage in open conversations with their students about their fears and anticipations for the new school year. She says setting goals in advance can motivate students.

