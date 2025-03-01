Several hundreds protest at Joshua Tree National Park in response to staffing cuts

Several hundred people protested at Joshua Tree National Park today in response to recent job cuts to the National Park Service.

Earlier this month News channel 3 reported those federal cuts hit close to home, as several Joshua Tree probationary employees were laid off.

The layoffs are apart of the Trump administration's efforts to reduce federal spending.

Participants from near and far voice their fears on what these layoffs could mean for protecting the park's public lands.

“I'm really concerned about what that means for the National Park Service in terms of being able to protect the Joshua trees, to be able to protect the public lands and all the organisms they call this park,” explains Nick Graver, community organizer.” They don't want to listen to us, but they're being forced to because of how loud the public is speaking out on behalf of public lands."

Stay with News Channel 3 for more reactions of locals, visitors, and organizers.