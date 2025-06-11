Nonprofit in Coachella works to help those struggling with mental health amid immigration enforcement fears

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – As fears amid ongoing immigration raids continue throughout Southern California, a nonprofit organization in Coachella is providing community members with important mental health resources.

TODEC's newly-opened 'Farmworker Justice Center' is directing farmworkers and laborers in the East Valley to those resources.

News Channel 3 is speaking with mental health experts and TODEC officials on the importance of mental health amid these stressful times. Stay with us for the latest.