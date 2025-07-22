Locals react to President Trump’s first six months in office

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been six months since President Trump began his second term in office.

Local opponents of the president have made their voices heard in the months since his inauguration. Several protests have been held across the valley, with many expressing their discontent with the president's agenda and policies.

Meanwhile, other groups, like the East Valley Republican Women Patriots, have held quieter celebrations in support of the President. They have expressed their intent to continue campaigning and supporting local Republican representatives, too.

News Channel 3 is checking in with local political groups across the valley on how they're evaluating President Trump's time in office so far, as well as how they continue to oppose or support his agenda.

