Parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro arrested at their Cabazon home

Update:

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that both Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested at their Cabazon home on Friday. An active police investigation was also underway at the family's home.

Officials said they were working to get more details on the investigation. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest.

Original Report:

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed an active operation was underway at the home of missing baby Emmanuel Haro Friday morning. The house is located on Ramona Street in Cabazon, just south of Interstate 10.

News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you updates as we learn more on this breaking news.