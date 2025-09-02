Hospital costs outpace inflation, Hanson House providing relief for families

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — As hospital costs continue to rise faster than inflation, many families are struggling to stay close to loved ones receiving critical care. But one local nonprofit is helping ease that burden.

Hanson House, located just steps from Desert Regional Medical Center, offers affordable lodging for families who need to remain nearby. With hotel prices in Palm Springs driven up by high tourism demand, the nonprofit provides a much-needed alternative. According to the American Hospital Association, hospital expenses rose more than 5% in 2024, outpacing the rate of inflation.

Hanson House offers not just a place to sleep, but also access to meals and support services, including a chaplain.

The nonprofit will host its 22nd Annual Gala on Oct. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Palm Springs Air Museum to raise funds for its programs. You can buy tickets here.