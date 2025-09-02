Rain brings localized flooding to portions of the Coachella Valley

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Thunderstorms and rain brought some flooding to portions of the desert Tuesday morning.

Some residents in Desert Hot Springs told our newsroom they encountered some flooding while dropping off their kids at school.

Some pools and backyards were also flooded.

News Channel 3 crews also found several intersections flooded throughout Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs earlier this morning.

We'll have live coverage of rain impacts starting at noon. Be sure to stay with KESQ throughout the day as we track the rain.