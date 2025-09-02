Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rain brings localized flooding to portions of the Coachella Valley

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:24 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Thunderstorms and rain brought some flooding to portions of the desert Tuesday morning.

Some residents in Desert Hot Springs told our newsroom they encountered some flooding while dropping off their kids at school.

Some pools and backyards were also flooded.

News Channel 3 crews also found several intersections flooded throughout Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs earlier this morning.

We'll have live coverage of rain impacts starting at noon. Be sure to stay with KESQ throughout the day as we track the rain.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content