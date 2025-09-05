Palm Springs Police Department urging school zone safety

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) – September marks Pedestrian Safety Month, and police departments across the Coachella Valley are reminding drivers and students to slow down and stay alert, especially around school zones.

At the Palm Springs Police Department, officers are asking the community to make pedestrian safety a top priority. With increased foot traffic near schools, it's more important than ever for both drivers and pedestrians to stay aware.

Drivers are urged to follow speed limits in school zones, stay alert near crosswalks and bus stops, and watch for children who may unexpectedly enter the road. As for kids walking to school, it's important to look both ways before crossing, use crosswalks properly, and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.

