Palm Springs moves ahead with $125M convention center overhaul, pedestrian upgrades

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) —Palm Springs is moving forward with a $125 million modernization and expansion of its convention center, coupled with new pedestrian and multimodal links to better connect the site with downtown and nearby neighborhoods. The city council approved the renovations during its Wednesday council meeting.

For residents, the plan means phased interior renovations and critical system upgrades at the venue, plus an east-entrance expansion designed to handle larger and outdoor events. The city says the surrounding streets will see streetscape and safety improvements aimed at making the area more walkable and accessible.

Palm Springs has issued requests for qualifications (RFQs) for architectural and engineering services and for an owner’s representative, with an urban design RFQ expected later this month. Pre-qualification conferences are Sept. 17–18, and the selection process includes a local-preference scoring category for firms.

Funding options under consideration include a citywide Tourism Infrastructure District, Measure J, Measure A, and other tools.

The city says its goal is to reinvest convention revenues back into the facility and the surrounding community.