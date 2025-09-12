Extra Security at Desert Hot Springs Schools After Online Threat

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Extra security is in place at Desert Hot Springs schools after threatening social media posts targeted Desert Springs Middle School, according to police.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department stated that the investigation into the posts is ongoing, but so far, there is no credible threat to any campus.

Police and district security officers will maintain an increased presence at schools “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.

Officials thanked the Palm Springs Unified School District for its support and the community for its understanding as the investigation continues.