Rancho Mirage Marketing Summit kicking off today

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (KESQ) – Rancho Mirage business owners and marketing professionals are gathering this morning for a sold-out event aimed at helping brands stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape.

The Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third annual Marketing Summit at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In 2025, digital presence is more important than ever. Over 80% of consumers research a business online before making a purchase, and 76% say it impacts their trust and buying decisions, according to Statista. Deloitte reports that businesses prioritizing digital marketing grow nearly three times faster than those that don’t.

Organizers say the goal is to equip local businesses with practical tools while emphasizing community and human connection.