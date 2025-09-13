Skip to Content
California extends climate program, local assemblyman reacts

today at 12:05 AM
Published 11:53 PM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) – Local Assemblyman Greg Wallis reacted to Saturday’s vote on California’s ‘cap-and-trade’ program.

State lawmakers, with a democratic majority, passed AB 1207 earlier in the day.

AP reported the program set a declining limit on planet-warming emissions from major polluters.

Republican Assemblyman Greg Wallis released this statement after Saturday’s vote:

“We all want to make life more affordable for Californians while protecting our environment. AB 1207 extended the cap-and-trade program, but we lacked clear data on how it will impact costs for everyday families.

“I requested an affordability analysis from the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO). They informed me that the bill’s complexity and the tight timeline prevented a full assessment.

“Without understanding its costs, this bill risks raising prices for essentials like food and fuel. Californians deserve transparent, responsible policies.

“Our state is in an affordability crisis – legislators need to take the time to understand the cost impacts on working families before passing policies in Sacramento.

Californians deserve better.”

-Assemblymember Greg Wallis

(R-Bermuda Dunes)

The bill was expected to next head to Governor Gavin Newsom.

