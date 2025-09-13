Skip to Content
El Centro Border Patrol announces new social media pages

By
September 13, 2025 10:41 PM
Published 10:34 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) - The El Centro Border Patrol announced the launch of new social media pages.

The platforms include Facebook, Instagram, and X.

The sector said the goal for its online presence was to provide real-time updates on public safety matters, as well as share important alerts.

In a statement released to News Channel 3, the sector said, "These new channels will enhance communication, increase transparency, and foster a stronger relationship between our agency and the communities we serve."

The statement also read, "Direct communication through these platforms will allow us to share information more efficiently and engage with the public in a way that builds trust and fosters a collaborative environment."

The links for the new platforms include:

The El Centro Border Patrol Station patrols several checkpoints along Highway 86.

Kristen Outlaw

