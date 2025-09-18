College and Career Fair providing opportunities for local students

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – High school students and families across the Coachella Valley are invited to attend a College and Career Fair today, Thursday, at the Agua Caliente Resort in Rancho Mirage from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to all students and families in the valley.

This is a valuable opportunity to explore college options, career programs, and scholarship opportunities all in one place. There will be 92 exhibitors, including representatives from UC and CSU campuses, private universities, community colleges, vocational schools, military branches, and out-of-state colleges.

Students are encouraged to come prepared to ask questions and learn more about the many educational and career pathways available after high school.