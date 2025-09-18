Skip to Content
Rain on the Valley floor: What drivers need to know

By
today at 5:52 AM
Published 5:49 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.(KESQ) – Rain is falling on the valley floor. Wet roads reduce traction and increase stopping distance, so it’s important to slow down by at least 5 to 10 miles per hour. Be sure to leave at least four seconds of space between you and the car ahead.

Even during the day, turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you more easily. And if you encounter standing water, ease off the gas, steer straight, and let your car regain traction. Avoid slamming on the brakes.

Never drive through flooded intersections. Just six inches of water can stall your engine, and a foot of water can carry your vehicle away.

Allie Anthony

