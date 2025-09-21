Skip to Content
Fentanyl allegedly packaged for sale confiscated by deputies in Palm Desert

DEA
By
Updated
today at 9:50 PM
Published 9:47 PM

 

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Deputies made an arrest Saturday night after they reportedly found fentanyl intended for sale during a traffic stop.

The incident reported around 8:45 p.m. off Harris Lane and Washington Street.

Deputies with the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team arrested the subject, who was on probation.

The suspect was booked into John Benoit Detention Center, accused of possession for sale.

Investigators said fentanyl continues to be one of the most significant threats to community safety.

Kristen Outlaw

