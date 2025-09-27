Man in critical condition after shooting in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - One man is now in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Rancho Mirage.

Just before one on Saturday morning, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Bob Hope Drive and Country Club Drive. Deputies say a caller reported that a driver of a vehicle was shot at that location.

When deputies arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and had him taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.