One dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One man is dead after a crash in Palm Springs Friday night.

Around 9:34 p.m., Palm Springs Police officers were dispatched to the area of Palm Canyon Drive and Via Las Palmas regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

Police confirm the crash happened in a marked crosswalk near a restaurant. The crosswalk is equipped with a lighting system used to alert drivers of pedestrians. However, police say it was not used at the time of the incident.

A preliminary investigation found that the man, who was visiting from out of state, was crossing eastbound when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators tell News Channel 3 that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. Stay with us for any updates on this story.