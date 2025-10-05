Duo arrested, accused of burglarizing multiple homes in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Desert Sheriff's Station arrested two suspects accused of burglarizing two homes across Palm Desert.

On August 20, around 8:00 a.m., deputies responded to the reports of a residential burglary at a new housing development located on the 73300 block of Warhol Lane. Upon arrival, deputies were able to determine one of the model homes had been burglarized. The Palm Desert Station’s Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team assumed the investigation. After an investigation, deputies obtained a vehicle description and identified the suspect as a 49-year-old resident of Hemet.

On Friday, October 3, the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's in a new home development located in the 74000 block of Becker Street in Palm Desert. Deputies conducted a vehicle check, during which they detained two suspects. They were later identified as the 49-year-old from Hemet and a 26-year-old resident of Banning.

During the investigation, deputies located multiple residential electrical circuit breakers in their possession. Deputies confirmed the items had been stolen from the housing development.

Both of the suspects were transported and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for numerous charges. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Pouchoulen of the Palm Desert Station at (760)- 836-1600.