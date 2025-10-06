Ballots mailed for upcoming special election: What to know about Prop 50

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Today, county election offices will begin mailing ballots to registered voters for the upcoming special election. Proposition 50, a controversial redistricting measure, would temporarily strip the state's independent redistricting commission of its power. It would shift that authority to the state legislature for the next three congressional elections.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who authored and is the leading proponent of Prop 50, introduced the measure in response to a partisan redistricting push by Republicans in Texas. If passed, the legislature would take over drawing district lines, effectively suspending California’s independent process through 2032. A "No" vote would keep the commission in place.

Ballots for the November 4, 2025, special statewide election are being mailed today to registered voters. To ensure your vote counts, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

The latest Emerson College poll shows 51% of voters currently support Proposition 50, indicating a closely watched outcome ahead.

For voters in Riverside County, a full list of in-person voting locations can be found here.