Immigration officials warn about the use of false documentation

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Immigration officials have a warning about the use of false documentation.

According to San Diego University, sanctuary cities like Coachella, Cathedral City and Palm Springs, have about 14% of unauthorized immigrants living in the valley.

The Consulate of San Bernardino urges the community to stop any use of false documents and to respect the rules.

Immigration lawyers say you need to tell the truth since falsifying documents is a federal crime that carries several penalties. This may result in a fine, and/or imprisonment for up to five years, and even a permanent ban from entering the United States.

"Unfortunately, this is a big problem in the United States, because people that cross the border, usually falsify their documents, like their social Social Security number," Paolet Garcia, immigration lawyer said, "Always be, honest to immigration, especially when you're filling out forms."

Permanent residents are also legally required to carry their green card at all times. Failure to do so, can result in being charged with a misdemeanor, fines of up to 100 dollars, up to thirty days in jail - or both.

If you have a work visa about to reach an expiration date, contact an immigration lawyer immediately.