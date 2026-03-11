Skip to Content
Report: FBI bulletin warns Iran discussed possible drone attack on California

today at 12:32 PM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) Federal authorities warned California law enforcement agencies that Iran had discussed the possibility of launching a drone attack against targets in the state as retaliation tied to the war, according to a bulletin reviewed by ABC News.

The alert said U.S. officials obtained information suggesting that as of early February 2026, Iran aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles launched from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. West Coast, according to ABC News.

The bulletin said investigators do not have additional information about timing, targets or methods, and officials emphasized there is no indication an attack is imminent.

The FBI’s Los Angeles office declined to comment when contacted by ABC News, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC News first reported the bulletin Wednesday.

