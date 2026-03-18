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Man charged in Desert Hot Springs homicide

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:20 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Charges have been filed in connection with a homicide in Desert Hot Springs.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Aaron Espinoza, a 29-year-old from Desert Hot Springs, is facing a 2nd degree murder charge, among several others.

It comes after Desert Hot Springs Police found 30-year-old Brianna Chavez, of Los Angeles, shot dead on March 15th. Her body was found in the area of Mission Creek Road and Worsley Road.

News Channel 3 reported the death was originally investigated as a suspicious death before investigators ruled it a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective George Bailey at (760) 668-5857 or Detective Danny Garcia at (760) 835-1383.

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