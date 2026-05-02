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Free community wellness fair connects Cathedral City families to local health resources

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Published 4:27 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) -  Families in Cathedral City gathered at the Boys and Girls Club this weekend for a community wellness fair hosted by Desert Care Network and the Desert Regional Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education Program.

The event brought together resident physicians, nurses, and medical students to provide health screenings, sports physicals, and educational resources for families across the Coachella Valley. Attendees also had access to information on managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, along with connections to community support services.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to strengthen relationships between healthcare providers and the community while helping families better understand and manage their health.

Dr. Kristina Tabila-Guglielmi, a family medicine physician with Desert Regional Medical Center, said events like this allow providers to step outside of traditional clinical settings and engage directly with the people they serve.

She added that building trust and making care feel more approachable can encourage families to seek regular medical attention and stay informed about their health.

In addition to medical services, the fair also connected attendees with local resources, including food assistance and other support programs aimed at addressing everyday challenges families may face.

Desert Care Network says it hopes to continue hosting similar events throughout the Coachella Valley to expand outreach and support for local communities.

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Timothy Foster

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