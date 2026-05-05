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Woman killed in Indio hit-and-run

MGN
By
Published 11:31 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Police in Indio are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead late Monday night.

Officers responded around 10:32 p.m. to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian along Golf Center Parkway, just north of Avenue 45, according to the Indio Police Department.

A passerby found an unresponsive adult woman lying in the roadway and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver who hit the woman fled the scene before officers arrived. No suspect or vehicle description has been released.

The department’s traffic division is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending notification by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the driver or vehicle to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

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Julia Castro

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