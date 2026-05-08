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13th annual Woman Who Rule Awards and Scholarship Luncheon

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Published 10:24 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) -- Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley celebrated honorees for their leadership, service, and generosity making a difference in the community at the 13th Annual Women Who Rule event in Rancho Mirage on Friday morning.

This year's honorees include News Channel 3's Karen Devine, recipient of the Mary T. Roche Community Leadership Award. This is in recognition of her commitment to community service and her ongoing work to battle the fentanyl crisis. Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar, who will receive the Helene Galen Excellence for her contributions addressing the digital divide in education. And, Natalia Gonzalez, honored with the WLF Spirit of Excellence Award, which recognizes a Young Women Leader alumni for personal experience through career, community service and leadership.

The fundraiser helps to raise scholarship funds for participants in WLF's Young Women Leaders Program.

News Channel 3 is a sponsor of the awards at the Agua Caliente Resort, emceed by our Laurilie Jackson.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers and honorees.

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