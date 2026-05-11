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New affordable apartment community opens in Palm Desert; local leaders highlight the need

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Published 10:18 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – A new affordable housing development held its official grand opening Monday morning.

Crossings at Palm Desert, located on the north side of Palm Desert at the corner of Dick Kelly Drive and Gateway Drive, will bring 176 units to the area. 87 of those units are reserved for families who received housing vouchers the Housing Authority of Riverside County.

The gated complex also features a tot lot for families, a community pool, and partial solar power designed to help lower energy costs for residents.

News Channel 3 first previewed the development in early 2024. At the time, then-Mayor Karina Quintanilla said building more affordable housing was key for those working in the Coachella Valley.

"I'm looking forward to having conversations with people about having workforce housing," she said. "People hear the term affordable housing, and it seems to be a negative idea, but it's not. When we realize we have to have people that work nearby, we also have to have a place for our workforce to live.”

Local leaders will be in attendance at Monday's grand opening ceremony. We're speaking with them today as they highlight the need in our area for more affordable housing. Stay tuned for our full report tonight.

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