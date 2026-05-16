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Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Mecca

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:13 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) – Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Mecca Saturday evening.

According to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department on X, the fire was first reported at 7:36 p.m. It was measured at two acres as of the latest update.

Officials said the fire was burning near the 88000 block of Avenue 69, near Fillmore Street.

The fire is burning as high winds in the ballpark of 40-50 MPH are expected to strengthen into the night.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest information.

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Gavin Nguyen

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