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North Indian Canyon, Gene Autry closed at the wash due to high winds

MGN
By
New
Published 5:39 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department sent out an alert early Saturday morning, warning that North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are closed at the whitewater wash.

According to the alert, the area between Sunrise Parkway to Garnet and East Via Escuela to Salvia were closed due to blowing sands and low visibility.

There is no word on when the roadways will open back up at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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Isaiah Mora

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