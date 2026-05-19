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Environmentalists sound alarm over new pick to lead Bureau of Land Management

KESQ
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New
Published 10:24 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Bureau of Land Management now has a new director, and his confirmation is drawing the ire of local environmentalists.

Steve Pearce, who was confirmed as the Director of the BLM on Monday, is a former representative from New Mexico. He was nominated by President Trump late last year.

We first spoke with Colin Barrows with the Cactus to Cloud Institute, a nonprofit based in the Coachella Valley, when Senate hearings kicked off for Pearce in late February.

The nonprofit argued with Pearce leading the BLM, public lands across the nation – including here in the valley – could be at risk of being sold.

In a press release, Cactus to Cloud provided the numbers.

Across California, the BLM is responsible for 15 million acres of land, including 11 million acres in the California Desert District, which encompasses the Coachella Valley, Morongo Basin, and Imperial Valley. This includes part or all of places like Whitewater Canyon, the Coachella Valley Preserve, the Santa Rosa Mountains, Painted Canyon, and the Bradshaw Trail. These areas are popular for recreation, including hiking, birding, camping, and off-roading.

Today, we're hearing from a local environmental group who remained opposed to Steve Pearce's confirmation. We're also speaking with a local business that relies on public lands to survive.

Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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