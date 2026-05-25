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Palm Springs police manager honored at Memorial Day awards luncheon

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Published 5:53 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Heather Topliff, a Police Services Manager with the Palm Springs Police Department, was honored for more than 20 years in public safety communications during the 20th annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon in Cathedral City.

The event, hosted by AMVETS Post 66 and Veterans for Peace, brought together veterans, community leaders, and public safety officials at Cimarron Golf Resort.

“I am honored,” Topliff said. “It’s all about the day and the fact that I was honored on this day. We’re here for the community. We’re here for each other.”

Topliff said Memorial Day holds special meaning for her because of family members who served in the military. She also said she hopes to continue mentoring others in public safety.

This year marked the 20th annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon in Cathedral City.

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Dakota Makinen

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