Chris Christensen terminated as Desert Healthcare District CEO

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Desert Healthcare District Board of Directors voted Tuesday night to terminate CEO Chris Christensen, effective immediately.

The board voted unanimously in closed session to terminate Christensen’s contract without cause and in accordance with the terms of his contract, according to the district’s legal counsel.

The decision came during a meeting where the board was scheduled to discuss Christensen’s employee performance evaluation in closed session, according to the meeting agenda.

Christensen addressed the board before the vote, defending himself against claims made by Board President Kimberly Barraza about his judgment and ethics. Christensen said those concerns were first raised about a year ago.

He also said his annual review process began in March and had been delayed multiple times, including a planned presentation Tuesday that was pushed to June.

Christensen said the delays raised concerns about a lack of respect, professionalism and possible harassment of a public employee.

“For me, I prefer to maintain my integrity, and respect and trust are earned, not demanded,” Christensen said during the meeting.

Christensen was appointed CEO in May 2024 after serving as interim CEO. He first took over the interim role in September 2023 following the sudden departure of former CEO Dr. Conrado Bárzaga.

Christensen joined the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation in 2014 as controller, overseeing accounting and financial operations. He later served as chief financial officer for five years, managing payroll, accounts payable and human resources, according to the district.

Most recently, Christensen had been working on the district’s strategic plan.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue tracking what comes next for the Desert Healthcare District, including who will step into the leadership role.

