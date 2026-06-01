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Local political groups give last push for voters to get out ahead of Election Day

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Published 10:16 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) – The primary election is just a day away! As voters cast their ballots with the deadline approaching, local groups hope to make one final appeal to voters.

Primary elections are notoriously difficult to drive voter turnout. Ahead of the primary, though, California as a whole has seen a record high voter registration numbers.

Tonight, you'll hear from local political groups urging everyone to make sure their votes are cast on time ahead of Tuesday's deadline. We're also asking them how they're evaluating voter turnout and registration so far in this year's primary.

Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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