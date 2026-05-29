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California voter registration reaches record high ahead of primary

PHOTO: People registering to vote in the united states, Photo Date: undated
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PHOTO: People registering to vote in the united states, Photo Date: undated
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Updated
today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:46 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - As voters across Southern California prepare to cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election, a record 23.1 million Californians are registered to vote, according to figures released today by the Secretary of State's Office.

The latest Report of Registration, released by Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, found that 23,155,447 eligible Californians were registered to vote as of May 18, the highest total in state history.

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"California's record voter registration numbers show that our democracy is alive and well, powered by millions of Californians who are excited to take part in shaping both the future and values that strengthen our state,'' Weber said in a statement. "Our voters are not only staying engaged, they are stepping forward with purpose."   

Democrats continue to make up the largest share of the state's electorate, with nearly 10.4 million registered voters, or 44.9% of the total. Republicans account for about 5.8 million voters, or 24.96%, while 5.28 million voters, or 22.82%, are registered with no party preference.

The report also found 965,068 voters registered with the American Independent Party, 231,107 registered Libertarians, 154,305 Peace and Freedom Party members and 113,790 Green Party voters.

For more on June primary candidates, visit our Voter Guide Page

Eligible Californians who have not yet registered to vote may still participate in Tuesday's election through same-day, or conditional, voter registration, which is available at vote centers throughout the state, officials said.

Voters who are unsure of their registration status can check online through the Secretary of State's Office at http://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

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