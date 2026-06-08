Students, staff upset after Palm Valley School moves to close

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Just days after celebrating the end of a successful school year, it was an abrupt end for students and their families at Palm Valley School.

The private school, located in Rancho Mirage, was going through financial difficulties in recent months. In May, we reported on those struggles and a parent-led fundraiser that raised several hundred thousand dollars in pledges to keep the institution afloat. Just days later, the school announced that thanks to a large gift from a donor, they planned to reopen through the following school year.

Then, last Friday, the school reversed course. It confirmed it would not reopen for the 2026-27 school year.

In an email obtained by News Channel 3, school officials outlined a plan to close the school by the end of June.

"This was not a choice made lightly. After months and years working through our challenging circumstances, and exhausting every conceivable avenue for a resolution, the Board has concluded that this step, though painful, is necessary," read an email to staff.

According to the email, the school said the low enrollment of 160 students for the 2026/27 school year created a financial shortfall in excess of $3 million.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the officials in charge of restructuring for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.

Tonight, we're speaking with the students who are impacted by the closure of the school. We're also hearing from teachers who say their pay is in jeopardy. Stay with us for the latest.