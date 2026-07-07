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Are you and your car ready for temperatures in the 110s?

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Published 10:44 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Temperatures are on the rise as summer is in full swing. This means vehicle awareness in the heat is more important than ever as temps inside cars can climb by 20 degrees or more in 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Not only can these temperatures become dangerous, they can also affect the performance of cars. According to AAA, electric vehicles operating at 95-degree temperatures experience an 8.5% decrease in driving range compared with performance at 75 degrees.

This means EV owners are forced to charge more often, increasing the operating costs of the vehicle.

The U.S. Department of Energy shows California leads the nation in registered EVs. With that, understanding how summer temperatures can change the performance is crucial.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn what you can do to help your car when temperatures rise, starting at 4 p.m.

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Matthew Pearce

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