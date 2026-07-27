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Budgeting for the school year: How rising costs are reshaping back-to-school shopping

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New
Published 12:07 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — School is just weeks away, but recent economic challenges are changing how families approach which supplies are essential.

A new analysis by Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation, using NielsenIQ data, found families will spend about $4,000 per child on school supplies and food during the school year, up 10.7% from 2025. Nearly half of parents, 45%, said they expect to take on debt to afford school supplies this year.

Meanwhile, NerdWallet's annual back-to-school shopping survey found shoppers plan to spend less than they did last year on clothing, books and other school supplies because everyday costs remain high. However, lower spending does not necessarily mean families are getting everything they need for less.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is talking with Coachella Valley families to hear how they intend to budget for the coming school year and how higher prices have affected them.

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Matthew Pearce

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