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Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation opens doors for local students

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Published 2:33 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — For the last 64 years, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has supported students nationwide in completing higher education.

This year, 2,906 students received scholarships with a record breaking investment total of $12.635 million.

The scholarship mission is to honor Marines and Navy Corpsman by supporting their children in attending higher education. In its time, MCSF has awarded nearly 60,000 scholarships totaling more than $235 million.

Today, News Channel 3 is speaking with two Coachella Valley recipients to learn more about the impact this has had in their school careers.

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Matthew Pearce

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