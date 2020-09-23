List of Riverside County Voter Assistance Center locations

Your Vote

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office released the final list of Voter Assistance Center Locations ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020 elections.

The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to November 2.

On election day, November 3, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are a total of 26 voter assistance center locations here in the Coachella Valley including:

Location Room Address City Zip Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City Gymnasium 32141 Whispering Palms Trail Cathedral City 92234 Cathedral City Hall Study Session Room 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero Cathedral City 92234 Northgate Community Church Classroom 1 30010 Date Palm Drive Cathedral City 92234 Coachella Branch Library Large Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 1500 6th Street Coachella 92236 Coachella Community Center Bagdouma Park Main Room 51251 Douma Street Coachella 92236 Desert Hot Springs Senior Center Back Room 11777 West Drive Desert Hot Springs 92240

Mission Springs Water District Annex Building 66547 2nd Street Desert Hot Springs 92240 Indian Wells City Hall Council Chambers

44950 Eldorado Drive

Indian Wells 92210 Indio Public Library Meeting Room

200 Civic Center Mall

Indio 92201 Indio Teen Center

Game Room

81678 Avenue 46 Indio 92201 Old Indio Police Substation Main Room 82867 Miles Avenue Indio 92201 Riverside County Office of Education Conference Room 126 & 127 47110 Calhoun Street Indio 92201 Shadow Hills High School Gym 39225 Jefferson Street Indio 92203 La Quinta City Hall Study Session Room 78495 Calle Tampico La Quinta 92253 La Quinta Museum Community Room 77885 Avenida Montezuma La Quinta 92253 La Quinta Wellness Center Multi-Purpose Room 78450 Avenida La Fonda La Quinta 92253 Mecca County Library Meeting Room 91260 66th Avenue Mecca 92254 Palm Desert Community Center Gymnasium 43900 San Pablo Avenue Palm Desert 92260 Palm Desert Greens Recreation Center 73750 Country Club Drive Palm Desert 92260 Portola Community Center Multi-Purpose Room 45480 Portola Avenue Palm Desert 92260 Demuth Community Center Multi-Purpose Room 3601 E Mesquite Avenue Palm Springs 92264 James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center Gymnasium 480 W Tramview Road Palm Springs 92262 Palm Springs Public Library Learning Center 300 S Sunrise Way Palm Springs 92262 Rancho Mirage Public Library Community Room 71100 Highway 111 Rancho Mirage 92270 The River B119 71800 Highway 111 Rancho Mirage 92270 Thousand Palms County Library Meeting Room 31189 Robert Road Thousand Palms 92276

In addition, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 5 to October 30. The Registrar's Office will also be open on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Full List of Voter Assistance Centers across Riverside County