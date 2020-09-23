Skip to Content
Your Vote
By
Published 4:33 pm

List of Riverside County Voter Assistance Center locations

YOUR VOTE

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office released the final list of Voter Assistance Center Locations ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020 elections.

The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to November 2.

On election day, November 3, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are a total of 26 voter assistance center locations here in the Coachella Valley including:

LocationRoomAddressCityZip
Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral CityGymnasium32141 Whispering Palms TrailCathedral City92234
Cathedral City HallStudy Session Room68700 Avenida Lalo GuerreroCathedral City92234
Northgate Community ChurchClassroom 130010 Date Palm DriveCathedral City92234
Coachella Branch LibraryLarge Meeting Rooms 1 & 21500 6th StreetCoachella92236
Coachella Community Center Bagdouma ParkMain Room51251 Douma StreetCoachella92236
Desert Hot Springs Senior CenterBack Room11777 West DriveDesert Hot Springs92240
Mission Springs Water DistrictAnnex Building66547 2nd StreetDesert Hot Springs92240
Indian Wells City HallCouncil Chambers
44950 Eldorado Drive
Indian Wells92210
Indio Public LibraryMeeting Room
200 Civic Center Mall
Indio92201
Indio Teen Center
Game Room
81678 Avenue 46Indio92201
Old Indio Police SubstationMain Room82867 Miles AvenueIndio92201
Riverside County Office of EducationConference Room 126 & 12747110 Calhoun StreetIndio92201
Shadow Hills High SchoolGym39225 Jefferson StreetIndio92203
La Quinta City HallStudy Session Room78495 Calle TampicoLa Quinta92253
La Quinta MuseumCommunity Room77885 Avenida MontezumaLa Quinta92253
La Quinta Wellness CenterMulti-Purpose Room78450 Avenida La FondaLa Quinta92253
Mecca County LibraryMeeting Room91260 66th AvenueMecca92254
Palm Desert Community CenterGymnasium43900 San Pablo AvenuePalm Desert92260
Palm Desert GreensRecreation Center73750 Country Club DrivePalm Desert92260
Portola Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room45480 Portola AvenuePalm Desert92260
Demuth Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room3601 E Mesquite AvenuePalm Springs92264
James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity CenterGymnasium480 W Tramview RoadPalm Springs92262
Palm Springs Public LibraryLearning Center300 S Sunrise WayPalm Springs92262
Rancho Mirage Public LibraryCommunity Room71100 Highway 111Rancho Mirage92270
The RiverB11971800 Highway 111Rancho Mirage92270
Thousand Palms County LibraryMeeting Room31189 Robert RoadThousand Palms92276

In addition, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 5 to October 30. The Registrar's Office will also be open on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Full List of Voter Assistance Centers across Riverside County

LocationRoomAddressCityZip
Anza LibraryCommunity Room57430 Mitchell RoadAnza92539
Banning Senior CenterMulti-Purpose Room769 N San Gorgonio AvenueBanning92220
Sun Lakes Country ClubNorth Clubhouse545 Twin Hills DriveBanning92220
Albert Chatigny Community CenterGym1310 Oak Valley ParkwayBeaumont92223
Beaumont Civic CenterGymnasium550 E 6th StreetBeaumont92223
Noble Creek Community CenterCopper Room390 Oak Valley ParkwayBeaumont92223
Blythe Community CenterBanquet Room445 N BroadwayBlythe92225
Norton Younglove Senior CenterLarge Main Room908 Park AvenueCalimesa92320
Canyon Lake Country ClubMagnolia Room32001 Railroad Canyon RoadCanyon Lake92587
Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral CityGymnasium32141 Whispering Palms TrailCathedral City92234
Cathedral City HallStudy Session Room68700 Avenida Lalo GuerreroCathedral City92234
Northgate Community ChurchClassroom 130010 Date Palm DriveCathedral City92234
Cherry Valley Grange HallOak HallGrange Hall Oak Hall 10478 Beaumont AvenueCherry Valley92223
Coachella Branch LibraryLarge Meeting Rooms 1 & 21500 6th StreetCoachella92236
Coachella Community Center Bagdouma ParkMain Room51251 Douma StreetCoachella92236
Ben Franklin Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room2650 Oak AvenueCorona92882
Circle City Center CoronaCorona Room North365 N Main StreetCorona92882
Corona High SchoolFoyerFoyer 1150 W 10thCorona92882
Corona Public LibraryCommunity Room650 S Main StreetCorona92882
Corona Senior CenterCommunity Room921 S Belle AvenueCorona92882
Home Gardens County LibraryMeeting Room3785 S Neece StreetCorona92879
Luiseno Elementary SchoolGymnasium13500 Mountain RoadCorona92883
Peppermint RidgeAngel Hall825 Magnolia AvenueCorona92879
Santiago High School TheatreFoyer1395 Foothill ParkwayCorona92881
Temescal Valley Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room22950 Claystone AvenueCorona92883
The Shops at Dos LagosSuite 6-1102795 Cabot DriveCorona92883
Desert Hot Springs Senior CenterBack Room11777 West DriveDesert Hot Springs92240
Mission Springs Water DistrictAnnex Building66547 2nd StreetDesert Hot Springs92240
Eastvale Branch LibraryCommunity Room7447 Scholar WayEastvale92880
Eastvale City Hall CityCouncil Chamber12363 Limonite Avenue, Suite 910Eastvale91752
Eastvale Community CenterPinnacle Room13820 Schleisman RoadEastvale92880
Harada Neighborhood CenterActivity Room B13099 Sixty Fifth StreetEastvale92880
Bautista Creek Elementary SchoolLibrary441 N Lake StreetHemet92544
Hemet DPSSCommunity Room541 N San JacintoHemet92543
Tahquitz High SchoolMulti-Purpose Room4425 Titan TrailHemet92545
Valle Vista Branch LibraryMeeting Room25757 Fairview AvenueHemet92544
Valley-Wide Rec. And Park Dist Simpson CenterRecreation Room305 E Devonshire AvenueHemet92543
West Valley High SchoolClassrooms A162 & A1633401 Mustang WayHemet92545
Romoland School District Office Board Room25900 Leon RoadHomeland92548
Idyllwild County LibraryMeeting Room54401 Village Center DriveIdyllwild92549
Indian Wells City Hall Council Chambers44950 Eldorado DriveIndian Wells92210
Indio Public LibraryMeeting Room200 Civic Center MallIndio92201
Indio Teen CenterGame Room81678 Avenue 46Indio92201
Old Indio Police SubstationMain Room82867 Miles AvenueIndio92201
Riverside County Office of EducationConference Room 126 & 12747110 Calhoun StreetIndio92201
Shadow Hills High SchoolGym39225 Jefferson StreetIndio92203
Avalon Park Community CenterMeeting Room2500 Avalon StreetJurupa Valley92509
Eddie Dee Smith Senior CenterBanquet Room5888 Mission BoulevardJurupa Valley92509
Glen Avon County LibraryMeeting Room9244 Galena StreetJurupa Valley92509
Riverside County Animal ServicesTraining Center6851 Van Buren BoulevardJurupa Valley92509
Jurupa Community CenterCommunity Room4810 Pedley RoadJurupa Valley92509
La Quinta City HallStudy Session Room78495 Calle TampicoLa Quinta92253
La Quinta MuseumCommunity Room77885 Avenida MontezumaLa Quinta92253
La Quinta Wellness CenterMulti-Purpose Room78450 Avenida La FondaLa Quinta92253
Canyon Lake Middle SchoolMulti-Purpose Room33005 Canyon Hills RoadLake Elsinore92532
Dream Extreme Neighborhood CenterMain Hall117 S Langstaff StreetLake Elsinore92530
Lake Elsinore Unified School District LakesideLibrary32593 Riverside DriveLake Elsinore92530
Lakeland Village Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room16275 Grand AvenueLake Elsinore92530
Outlets at Lake ElsinoreBuilding F, F154a17600 Collier Avenue, Suite A100Lake Elsinore92530
Mecca County LibraryMeeting Room91260 66th AvenueMecca92254
Boulder Ridge Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room27327 Junipero RoadMenifee92585
Kay Ceniceros Senior CenterNorth Annex29995 Evans RoadMenifee92586
Marion V. Ashley Community CenterMulti-Purpose Rooms 1 & 225625 Briggs RoadMenifee92585
Palmilla HOA Community CenterClubhouse29892 Fernleaf DriveMenifee92584
Sun City County LibraryCommunity Room26982 Cherry Hills BoulevardMenifee92586
Wheatfield Park Community Center30627 Menifee RoadMenifee92584
Cottonwood Golf CenterMeeting Room13671 Frederick StreetMoreno Valley92553
CrossWord Christian FellowshipCourt/Gym21401 Box Springs RoadMoreno Valley92557
Honey Hollow Elementary SchoolLibrary11765 Honey Hollow DriveMoreno Valley92557
Moreno Valley CollegeSAS 12116130 Lasselle StreetMoreno Valley92551
Moreno Valley DPSSCommunity Room12625 Heacock StreetMoreno Valley92553
Moreno Valley Senior CenterRoom 1 & 225075 Fir AvenueMoreno Valley92553
Moss Bros VolkswagenShowroom27750 Eucalyptus AvenueMoreno Valley92555
Palm Middle SchoolLibrary11900 Slawson AvenueMoreno Valley92557
Towngate Community CenterBanquet Room13100 Arbor Park LaneMoreno Valley92553
Vista Heights Middle SchoolLibrary23049 Old Lake DriveMoreno Valley92557
Camp Ronald McDonald for Good TimesFellowship Hall56400 Apple CanyonMountain Center92561
Alta Murrieta Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room39475 Whitewood RoadMurrieta92563
Avaxat Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room24300 Las Brisas RoadMurrieta92562
Dorothy McElhinney Middle SchoolMulti-Purpose Room35125 Briggs RoadMurrieta92563
Fire Station #4Training Room28155 Baxter RoadMurrieta92563
Murrieta Public LibraryCommunity Room24700 Adams AvenueMurrieta92562
Murrieta Youth CenterCommunity Room40644 California Oaks RoadMurrieta92562
Tovashal Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room23801 Saint Raphael DriveMurrieta92562
Norco County LibraryMeeting Room3240 Hamner AvenueNorco92860
Norco DPSSCommunity Room517 Parkridge AvenueNorco92860
Nuview County LibraryMeeting Room29990 Lakeview AvenueNuevo92567
Palm Desert Community CenterGymnasium43900 San Pablo AvenuePalm Desert92260
Palm Desert GreensRecreation Center73750 Country Club DrivePalm Desert92260
Portola Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room45480 Portola AvenuePalm Desert92260
Demuth Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room3601 E Mesquite AvenuePalm Springs92264
James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity CenterGymnasium480 W Tramview RoadPalm Springs92262
Palm Springs Public LibraryLearning Center300 S Sunrise WayPalm Springs92262
Bob Glass GymGymnasium101 North D StreetPerris92570
Camper Resorts of AmericaClubhouse375 E Ramona ExpresswayPerris92571
Mead Valley Community CenterBanquet Hall21091 Rider StreetPerris92570
Perris DPSSCommunity Room201 Redlands AvenuePerris92571
Rancho Mirage Public LibraryCommunity Room71100 Highway 111Rancho Mirage92270
The RiverB11971800 Highway 111Rancho Mirage92270
Arlanza Community CenterConference Room7950 Philbin AvenueRiverside92503
Arlington LibraryCommunity Room9556 Magnolia AvenueRiverside92503
Cesar Chavez Community CenterAuditorium2060 University AvenueRiverside92507
Dales Senior CenterBanquet Room3936 Chestnut StreetRiverside92501
Highgrove County LibraryMeeting Room530 Center StreetRiverside92507
Janet Goeske Senior CenterMulti-Purpose Room5257 Sierra StreetRiverside92504
Joyce Jackson Community CenterCommunity Center5505 Dewey AvenueRiverside92504
La Sierra Branch LibraryCommunity Room4600 La Sierra AvenueRiverside92505
La Sierra Senior CenterBallroom5215 La Sierra AvenueRiverside92505
Lake Mathews Elementary SchoolMulti-Purpose Room12252 Blackburn RoadRiverside92503
Orange Terrace Community CenterBallroom20010 Orange Terrace ParkwayRiverside92508
Renck Community CenterGrand Ballroom4015 Jackson StreetRiverside92503
Riverside County Registrar of VotersLobby2720 Gateway DriveRiverside92507
Ruth Lewis Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room701 Orange StreetRiverside92501
SSgt. Salvador J. Lara Casa Blanca LibraryCommunity Room2985 Madison StreetRiverside92504
Stratton Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room2008 Martin Luther King BoulevardRiverside92507
Woodcrest County LibraryMeeting Room16625 Krameria AvenueRiverside92504
Ysmael Villegas Community CenterBanquet Room3091 Esperanza StreetRiverside92504
Mountain View Alternative High SchoolGym1000 N Ramona BoulevardSan Jacinto92582
San Jacinto LibraryLibrary595 S San Jacinto AvenueSan Jacinto92583
Valley Wide Recreation & Park DistrictMulti-Purpose Room901 W Esplanade AvenueSan Jacinto92582
Jefferson Recreation CenterMain Room41375 McCabe CourtTemecula92590
Margarita Recreation CenterMain Room29119 Margarita RoadTemecula92591
Mary Phillips Senior CenterMain Room41845 Sixth StreetTemecula92590
Temecula Community CenterMulti-Purpose Room28816 Pujol StreetTemecula92590
Temecula Community Recreation CenterMulti-Purpose Room30875 Rancho Vista RoadTemecula92592
Temecula Public LibraryFoyer30600 Pauba RoadTemecula92592
Thousand Palms County LibraryMeeting Room31189 Robert RoadThousand Palms92276
Wildomar City HallCouncil Chambers Suite 10623873 Clinton Keith RoadWildomar92595
Wildomar County LibraryMeeting Room34303 Mission TrailWildomar92595
Francis Domenigoni Community CenterGymnasium32665 Haddock StreetWildomar92596
News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply