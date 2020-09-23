List of Riverside County Voter Assistance Center locations
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office released the final list of Voter Assistance Center Locations ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020 elections.
The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to November 2.
On election day, November 3, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are a total of 26 voter assistance center locations here in the Coachella Valley including:
|Location
|Room
|Address
|City
|Zip
In addition, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 5 to October 30. The Registrar's Office will also be open on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Full List of Voter Assistance Centers across Riverside County
|Anza Library
|Community Room
|57430 Mitchell Road
|Anza
|92539
|Banning Senior Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|769 N San Gorgonio Avenue
|Banning
|92220
|Sun Lakes Country Club
|North Clubhouse
|545 Twin Hills Drive
|Banning
|92220
|Albert Chatigny Community Center
|Gym
|1310 Oak Valley Parkway
|Beaumont
|92223
|Beaumont Civic Center
|Gymnasium
|550 E 6th Street
|Beaumont
|92223
|Noble Creek Community Center
|Copper Room
|390 Oak Valley Parkway
|Beaumont
|92223
|Blythe Community Center
|Banquet Room
|445 N Broadway
|Blythe
|92225
|Norton Younglove Senior Center
|Large Main Room
|908 Park Avenue
|Calimesa
|92320
|Canyon Lake Country Club
|Magnolia Room
|32001 Railroad Canyon Road
|Canyon Lake
|92587
|Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City
|Gymnasium
|32141 Whispering Palms Trail
|Cathedral City
|92234
|Cathedral City Hall
|Study Session Room
|68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero
|Cathedral City
|92234
|Northgate Community Church
|Classroom 1
|30010 Date Palm Drive
|Cathedral City
|92234
|Cherry Valley Grange Hall
|Oak Hall
|Grange Hall Oak Hall 10478 Beaumont Avenue
|Cherry Valley
|92223
|Coachella Branch Library
|Large Meeting Rooms 1 & 2
|1500 6th Street
|Coachella
|92236
|Coachella Community Center Bagdouma Park
|Main Room
|51251 Douma Street
|Coachella
|92236
|Ben Franklin Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|2650 Oak Avenue
|Corona
|92882
|Circle City Center Corona
|Corona Room North
|365 N Main Street
|Corona
|92882
|Corona High School
|Foyer
|Foyer 1150 W 10th
|Corona
|92882
|Corona Public Library
|Community Room
|650 S Main Street
|Corona
|92882
|Corona Senior Center
|Community Room
|921 S Belle Avenue
|Corona
|92882
|Home Gardens County Library
|Meeting Room
|3785 S Neece Street
|Corona
|92879
|Luiseno Elementary School
|Gymnasium
|13500 Mountain Road
|Corona
|92883
|Peppermint Ridge
|Angel Hall
|825 Magnolia Avenue
|Corona
|92879
|Santiago High School Theatre
|Foyer
|1395 Foothill Parkway
|Corona
|92881
|Temescal Valley Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|22950 Claystone Avenue
|Corona
|92883
|The Shops at Dos Lagos
|Suite 6-110
|2795 Cabot Drive
|Corona
|92883
|Desert Hot Springs Senior Center
|Back Room
|11777 West Drive
|Desert Hot Springs
|92240
|Mission Springs Water District
|Annex Building
|66547 2nd Street
|Desert Hot Springs
|92240
|Eastvale Branch Library
|Community Room
|7447 Scholar Way
|Eastvale
|92880
|Eastvale City Hall City
|Council Chamber
|12363 Limonite Avenue, Suite 910
|Eastvale
|91752
|Eastvale Community Center
|Pinnacle Room
|13820 Schleisman Road
|Eastvale
|92880
|Harada Neighborhood Center
|Activity Room B
|13099 Sixty Fifth Street
|Eastvale
|92880
|Bautista Creek Elementary School
|Library
|441 N Lake Street
|Hemet
|92544
|Hemet DPSS
|Community Room
|541 N San Jacinto
|Hemet
|92543
|Tahquitz High School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|4425 Titan Trail
|Hemet
|92545
|Valle Vista Branch Library
|Meeting Room
|25757 Fairview Avenue
|Hemet
|92544
|Valley-Wide Rec. And Park Dist Simpson Center
|Recreation Room
|305 E Devonshire Avenue
|Hemet
|92543
|West Valley High School
|Classrooms A162 & A163
|3401 Mustang Way
|Hemet
|92545
|Romoland School District Office
|Board Room
|25900 Leon Road
|Homeland
|92548
|Idyllwild County Library
|Meeting Room
|54401 Village Center Drive
|Idyllwild
|92549
|Indian Wells City Hall
|Council Chambers
|44950 Eldorado Drive
|Indian Wells
|92210
|Indio Public Library
|Meeting Room
|200 Civic Center Mall
|Indio
|92201
|Indio Teen Center
|Game Room
|81678 Avenue 46
|Indio
|92201
|Old Indio Police Substation
|Main Room
|82867 Miles Avenue
|Indio
|92201
|Riverside County Office of Education
|Conference Room 126 & 127
|47110 Calhoun Street
|Indio
|92201
|Shadow Hills High School
|Gym
|39225 Jefferson Street
|Indio
|92203
|Avalon Park Community Center
|Meeting Room
|2500 Avalon Street
|Jurupa Valley
|92509
|Eddie Dee Smith Senior Center
|Banquet Room
|5888 Mission Boulevard
|Jurupa Valley
|92509
|Glen Avon County Library
|Meeting Room
|9244 Galena Street
|Jurupa Valley
|92509
|Riverside County Animal Services
|Training Center
|6851 Van Buren Boulevard
|Jurupa Valley
|92509
|Jurupa Community Center
|Community Room
|4810 Pedley Road
|Jurupa Valley
|92509
|La Quinta City Hall
|Study Session Room
|78495 Calle Tampico
|La Quinta
|92253
|La Quinta Museum
|Community Room
|77885 Avenida Montezuma
|La Quinta
|92253
|La Quinta Wellness Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|78450 Avenida La Fonda
|La Quinta
|92253
|Canyon Lake Middle School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|33005 Canyon Hills Road
|Lake Elsinore
|92532
|Dream Extreme Neighborhood Center
|Main Hall
|117 S Langstaff Street
|Lake Elsinore
|92530
|Lake Elsinore Unified School District Lakeside
|Library
|32593 Riverside Drive
|Lake Elsinore
|92530
|Lakeland Village Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|16275 Grand Avenue
|Lake Elsinore
|92530
|Outlets at Lake Elsinore
|Building F, F154a
|17600 Collier Avenue, Suite A100
|Lake Elsinore
|92530
|Mecca County Library
|Meeting Room
|91260 66th Avenue
|Mecca
|92254
|Boulder Ridge Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|27327 Junipero Road
|Menifee
|92585
|Kay Ceniceros Senior Center
|North Annex
|29995 Evans Road
|Menifee
|92586
|Marion V. Ashley Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Rooms 1 & 2
|25625 Briggs Road
|Menifee
|92585
|Palmilla HOA Community Center
|Clubhouse
|29892 Fernleaf Drive
|Menifee
|92584
|Sun City County Library
|Community Room
|26982 Cherry Hills Boulevard
|Menifee
|92586
|Wheatfield Park
|Community Center
|30627 Menifee Road
|Menifee
|92584
|Cottonwood Golf Center
|Meeting Room
|13671 Frederick Street
|Moreno Valley
|92553
|CrossWord Christian Fellowship
|Court/Gym
|21401 Box Springs Road
|Moreno Valley
|92557
|Honey Hollow Elementary School
|Library
|11765 Honey Hollow Drive
|Moreno Valley
|92557
|Moreno Valley College
|SAS 121
|16130 Lasselle Street
|Moreno Valley
|92551
|Moreno Valley DPSS
|Community Room
|12625 Heacock Street
|Moreno Valley
|92553
|Moreno Valley Senior Center
|Room 1 & 2
|25075 Fir Avenue
|Moreno Valley
|92553
|Moss Bros Volkswagen
|Showroom
|27750 Eucalyptus Avenue
|Moreno Valley
|92555
|Palm Middle School
|Library
|11900 Slawson Avenue
|Moreno Valley
|92557
|Towngate Community Center
|Banquet Room
|13100 Arbor Park Lane
|Moreno Valley
|92553
|Vista Heights Middle School
|Library
|23049 Old Lake Drive
|Moreno Valley
|92557
|Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times
|Fellowship Hall
|56400 Apple Canyon
|Mountain Center
|92561
|Alta Murrieta Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|39475 Whitewood Road
|Murrieta
|92563
|Avaxat Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|24300 Las Brisas Road
|Murrieta
|92562
|Dorothy McElhinney Middle School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|35125 Briggs Road
|Murrieta
|92563
|Fire Station #4
|Training Room
|28155 Baxter Road
|Murrieta
|92563
|Murrieta Public Library
|Community Room
|24700 Adams Avenue
|Murrieta
|92562
|Murrieta Youth Center
|Community Room
|40644 California Oaks Road
|Murrieta
|92562
|Tovashal Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|23801 Saint Raphael Drive
|Murrieta
|92562
|Norco County Library
|Meeting Room
|3240 Hamner Avenue
|Norco
|92860
|Norco DPSS
|Community Room
|517 Parkridge Avenue
|Norco
|92860
|Nuview County Library
|Meeting Room
|29990 Lakeview Avenue
|Nuevo
|92567
|Palm Desert Community Center
|Gymnasium
|43900 San Pablo Avenue
|Palm Desert
|92260
|Palm Desert Greens
|Recreation Center
|73750 Country Club Drive
|Palm Desert
|92260
|Portola Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|45480 Portola Avenue
|Palm Desert
|92260
|Demuth Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|3601 E Mesquite Avenue
|Palm Springs
|92264
|James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center
|Gymnasium
|480 W Tramview Road
|Palm Springs
|92262
|Palm Springs Public Library
|Learning Center
|300 S Sunrise Way
|Palm Springs
|92262
|Bob Glass Gym
|Gymnasium
|101 North D Street
|Perris
|92570
|Camper Resorts of America
|Clubhouse
|375 E Ramona Expressway
|Perris
|92571
|Mead Valley Community Center
|Banquet Hall
|21091 Rider Street
|Perris
|92570
|Perris DPSS
|Community Room
|201 Redlands Avenue
|Perris
|92571
|Rancho Mirage Public Library
|Community Room
|71100 Highway 111
|Rancho Mirage
|92270
|The River
|B119
|71800 Highway 111
|Rancho Mirage
|92270
|Arlanza Community Center
|Conference Room
|7950 Philbin Avenue
|Riverside
|92503
|Arlington Library
|Community Room
|9556 Magnolia Avenue
|Riverside
|92503
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|Auditorium
|2060 University Avenue
|Riverside
|92507
|Dales Senior Center
|Banquet Room
|3936 Chestnut Street
|Riverside
|92501
|Highgrove County Library
|Meeting Room
|530 Center Street
|Riverside
|92507
|Janet Goeske Senior Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|5257 Sierra Street
|Riverside
|92504
|Joyce Jackson Community Center
|Community Center
|5505 Dewey Avenue
|Riverside
|92504
|La Sierra Branch Library
|Community Room
|4600 La Sierra Avenue
|Riverside
|92505
|La Sierra Senior Center
|Ballroom
|5215 La Sierra Avenue
|Riverside
|92505
|Lake Mathews Elementary School
|Multi-Purpose Room
|12252 Blackburn Road
|Riverside
|92503
|Orange Terrace Community Center
|Ballroom
|20010 Orange Terrace Parkway
|Riverside
|92508
|Renck Community Center
|Grand Ballroom
|4015 Jackson Street
|Riverside
|92503
|Riverside County Registrar of Voters
|Lobby
|2720 Gateway Drive
|Riverside
|92507
|Ruth Lewis Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|701 Orange Street
|Riverside
|92501
|SSgt. Salvador J. Lara Casa Blanca Library
|Community Room
|2985 Madison Street
|Riverside
|92504
|Stratton Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|2008 Martin Luther King Boulevard
|Riverside
|92507
|Woodcrest County Library
|Meeting Room
|16625 Krameria Avenue
|Riverside
|92504
|Ysmael Villegas Community Center
|Banquet Room
|3091 Esperanza Street
|Riverside
|92504
|Mountain View Alternative High School
|Gym
|1000 N Ramona Boulevard
|San Jacinto
|92582
|San Jacinto Library
|Library
|595 S San Jacinto Avenue
|San Jacinto
|92583
|Valley Wide Recreation & Park District
|Multi-Purpose Room
|901 W Esplanade Avenue
|San Jacinto
|92582
|Jefferson Recreation Center
|Main Room
|41375 McCabe Court
|Temecula
|92590
|Margarita Recreation Center
|Main Room
|29119 Margarita Road
|Temecula
|92591
|Mary Phillips Senior Center
|Main Room
|41845 Sixth Street
|Temecula
|92590
|Temecula Community Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|28816 Pujol Street
|Temecula
|92590
|Temecula Community Recreation Center
|Multi-Purpose Room
|30875 Rancho Vista Road
|Temecula
|92592
|Temecula Public Library
|Foyer
|30600 Pauba Road
|Temecula
|92592
|Thousand Palms County Library
|Meeting Room
|31189 Robert Road
|Thousand Palms
|92276
|Wildomar City Hall
|Council Chambers Suite 106
|23873 Clinton Keith Road
|Wildomar
|92595
|Wildomar County Library
|Meeting Room
|34303 Mission Trail
|Wildomar
|92595
|Francis Domenigoni Community Center
|Gymnasium
|32665 Haddock Street
|Wildomar
|92596
