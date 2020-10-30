Assistant US Attorney discusses how the DOJ is working to ensure a safe election

Your Vote

Assistant US attorney Mack Jenkins joined Peter Daut during our 6:30 p.m. newscast on Fox and CBS to discuss how the Department of Justice is working to make sure there's no voter fraud or crimes committed at the polls.

Jenkins mentioned in the interview that there will be a federal task force and command post the day of the election.

People who see something suspicious at the voting booths or related to the election can definitely the FBI at 310-477-6565.

"Definitely report it. If it's a intimidation, physical potential physical harm situation, always still 911," Jenkinds said.

If it is an emergency call 911.

If people want to write in something because they're not sure or maybe not feel comfortable calling, you can email voting.section@usdoj.gov

"Please do reach out, feel free no matter how small," Jenkins added.