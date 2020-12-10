Christy Holstege sworn-in as Palm Springs’ first-ever female mayor

Your Vote

Councilmember Christy Holstege made history Thursday evening when she was sworn-in as the first-ever female mayor in Palm Springs' 82-year history and first openly-bisexual mayor in the United States.

Outgoing mayor Geoff Kors passed along the title during Thursday's city council meeting.

Holstege celebrates her swearing in with her husband, Adam, and their baby

Holstege was re-elected to a four-year term in November following a heated race to represent district 4.

During her appointment speech, Holstege took the time to recognize some of the women in Palm Springs' history who helped build the city.

"We made significant progress but we have a long way to go for our community and to ensure equal and equitable participation from all members of our community," Holstege said. "I know this city council is committed to ensuring that all voices are heard in the city of Palm Springs so that everyone has a seat at the table and can actually lead that table."

Holstege will serve a one-year term as mayor as the position rotates among councilmembers.

Next year, Lisa Middleton will be appointed mayor, making her the first openly transgender mayor in California history. Middleton already made state history in 2017, when she became the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California.

Middleton was sworn-in as the city's mayor pro-tem during Thursday's meeting as well.

Kors will remain on the city council, representing district 3.