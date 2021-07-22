La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez set to run for 28th State Senate District seat

Your Vote

La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez is set to announce his intention to run for California's 28th State Senate District seat in 2022.

Sanchez made the announcement on his Facebook page Thursday evening.

"It's been an honor to serve my country as a #USMarine for 8 years, an honor to have been overwhelmingly elected twice to the #LaQuinta city council, and it would be an honor and privilege to represent my community in #Sacramento as your next State Senator,"

The 28th State Senate District seat is currently held by Melissa Melendez, but will become vacant in 2022 due to term limits.

The 28th Senate District includes Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Wildomar.

Sanchez was first elected to the La Quinta City Council in 2016. He was re-elected for a second four-year term in 2020, finishing as the top vote getter in the three candidate race.

Prior to his time in public office, Sanchez served as an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps from 1996 to 2004. He enlisted at the age of 19.

Sanchez's bio on the La Quinta City Council website shows that his post-military career took his through variety of places. He has worked in the telecommunication industry, that includes as a district director for a state legislator, a salesperson for a radio station group and a billboard company.

He currently works as a commercial real estate agent focusing on apartment buildings and income properties.

Sanchez is also on a board member for several local non-profits. According to his city bio, "He currently serves on the board for Leadership Coachella Valley, Chairman for Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Riverside County, the Executive Committee for the League of CA Cities Riverside County Division; serves on the Governance, Transparency & Labor Relations Policy Committee for the League of California Cities, is the City representative for the CVEP Board and Chair of the La Quinta Housing Authority."

Sanchez will make his official announcement on his candidacy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Republican Headquarters in La Quinta.

As for Senator Melendez, her campaign website shows that there are fundraising efforts for her to run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

We have reached out to Senator Melendez's office for further comment on the possible run in 2022.

