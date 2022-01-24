Destination PSP owner Jeffrey Bernstein running for Palm Springs City Council

Jeffrey Bernstein will run for the Palm Springs City Council District 2 seat in the upcoming November election.

Bernstein announced his candidacy on Monday. He is a long-time resident of the city and owner/founder of Destination PSP, a retail store in downtown Palm Springs that first launched in 2012.

Bernstein's campaign team touted his business background in announcing his campaign.

"Two of the most important drivers of our local economy are its unique retail and our world-class hospitality;

Jeffrey brings important experience in both," reads a news release by his campaign team.

Bernstein is the elected retail member of the Board of Directors of Visit Greater Palm Springs, the Board of Directors

of the Palm Springs Hospitality Association, a former member of the Board of Directors of Main Street Palm Springs, a member of the Bureau of Tourism Strategic Advisory Committee, and a founding member of the Palm Springs

Roundtable.

“I’m running because I know what makes Palm Springs special and unique – its residents, businesses and its myriad of community organizations – and I want to ensure we work together as a city to support them all so that we keep this city like no place else.” said Jeffrey Bernstein, “I know what it takes to build lasting, community-oriented institutions and businesses, and I want to bring my knowledge and experience to benefit the city council.”

Berstein is the Chairperson of the City of Palm Springs Measure J Oversight Commission and a founding member and Chair of the Palm Springs Sister City Committee. He has also worked on partnerships with local non-profit organizations including DAP Health, the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Modernism Week, The Palm Springs Animal Shelter, The Palm Springs Cultural Center, The Palm Springs International Film Society, The Palm Springs Library, and others.

Prior to moving to Palm Springs, Bernstein spent 25 years in the television industry launched his own e-commerce business, owned and operated a restaurant, and founded a national AIDS awareness organization.

Bernstein is being cheered on from the sidelines by his husband, Dr. Oscar Chamudes, and their dog, Archie.

District 2 is currently represented by Councilmember Dennis Woods, who was elected in 2019. The district encompasses Little Tuscany and the Racquet Club Estates along both sides of N Palm Canyon and East Vista Chino.

Current Map Below (As of 2021)

Palm Springs is currently in the process of redrawing the district lines, but only minor changes are expected. The city will hold a redistricting meeting on Thursday, the final part of Phase I of the process.

Proposed Redistricting Maps below:

Phase II goes from February to the end of March 2022. This phase will lead to the adoption of the final map.

Final Phase I public hearing:

Jan. 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Review of the consultant’s and community drawn maps

There will be some changes to the city council after November. Councilmember Geoff Kors already announced he will not be seeking reelection, he served on the council for 7 years.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.