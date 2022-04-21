Kimberly Muzik resigns from Indian Wells City Council

Kimberly Muzik has resigned her seat on the Indian Wells City Council effective May 31, 2022.

Muzik was first elected to the council in 2016. She served as mayor of the city from December 2017 through

December 2018. She was reelected to a four-year term in Nov. 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I resign my seat on the City Council as I will no longer have my primary residence in our beautiful City of Indian Wells,” Muzik said. “Serving the community for the past 5 ½ years has been an

honor and privilege. It is with the utmost respect and gratitude that I was given the opportunity to collaborate and work with the Council, City Manager, Staff, and residents of Indian Wells. I'm hopeful our work on critical issues made a difference for the great City of Indian Wells.”

Kimberly Muzik was a full-time resident of the Coachella Valley for over 30 years.

The Indian Wells City Council plans to hold a preliminary discussion about filling the Council seat at its next meeting on May 19.

Under state law, the Council may appoint a replacement or hold a special election. Councilmembers must decide how to fill the seat within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant. In either case, the new council member will be appointed until the November ballot election.

“Council member Muzik has helped our city through many ups and downs. I’m appreciative of her contributions and wish her nothing but the best in the future,” said Mayor Dana Reed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.