Vote-by-Mail ballots for June primary election on the way to voters

Approximately 1.3 million vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters for the primary election on June 7.

According to the Riverside County Registrar's Office, while the ballot mailing started on Monday, May 9, it is expected to take five days for all ballots to make it in the mail.

Click here to Track Your Ballot

Completed ballots must be received at the Registrar of Voters Office, any vote center or ballot drop-off location within Riverside County no later than the close of polls on Election Day or be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than seven days after Election Day to be counted.

Vote‐by‐mail ballots can be returned through the postal service or deposited in vote‐by‐mail drop‐off boxes at 87 participating locations throughout Riverside County.

Ballot drop‐off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website at www.voteinfo.net.

Click Here for a Map of Ballot Drop-Off Locations

A 24‐hour drop box is available outside the main entrance of the registrar’s office at 2720 Gateway Drive in Riverside. Vote‐by‐mail ballots also may be dropped off at any vote center within Riverside County.

The ballot mailing will be completed by May 13, according to the Registrar's office.

LOCAL RACES

We have several important local races that will be on the ballot for the June primaries. This will be the first election since the change in districts.

Use this interactive map to find your new district:

U.S. Representative, 25th District Brian E. Hawkins (R) James Francis Gibson (R) Raul Ruiz (D) Jonathan Reiss (R) Burt Thakur (R) Ceci Truman (R) Bryan M. Tyson (R)



U.S. Representative, 41st District Ken Calvert (R) Will Rollins (D) John Michael Lucio (R) Shrina Kurani (D) Anna Nevenic (D)



The 41st District includes most of the Coachella Valley

State Assembly, 47th District Gary Michaels (R) Christy Holstege (D) Jaime Swain (D) Greg Wallis (R)



State Assembly 36th Eduardo Garcia (D) Ian M. Weeks (R) Marlon G. Ware (D)



Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (Incumbent) Michael L. Lujan



Riverside County District Attorney Burke E. Strunsky Michael Hestrin (Incumbent) Lara Gressley



Governor's Race

Governor Gavin Newsom is up for reelection this year. The ballot will also feature the primary elections for Governor.

There are 27 candidates running for Governor, including Newsom.

Check Out the Full List of Candidates in All State Elections Here