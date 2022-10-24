College of the Desert sends cease and desist letter over lookalike website to candidate’s husband

College of the Desert is calling for the removal of what the school calls a “spoof” website for alleged copyright and trademark infringement of its actual website.

“College of the Desert became aware of a website that is spoofing our traditional CollegeoftheDesert.edu website through a Google alert,” said Nicholas Robles, spokesperson for COD.

The website is CollegeoftheDesert.com, a website focusing on the upcoming trustee board election.

Attorneys representing COD have served a cease and desist letter asking for this website to be taken down.

According to the letter, that site uses the palm tree and building sepia background belonging to COD.

Taking a side-by-side look, you can see CollegeoftheDesert.edu, the school’s site on the left and on the right is CollegeoftheDesert.com.

COD alleges the owner of the website is in violation of state and federal law, including, but not limited to the Trademark Act of 1946.

It also alleges the owner’s actions violate the California false advertising law, saying in the letter, “You are misleading the public into thinking that you are connected with, or represent” the school, a governmental entity.

News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco will have more from COD and how this connects to the upcoming election tonight at 6 p.m.