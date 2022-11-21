Holstege regains lead over Wallis in tight race for 47th State Assembly district

Update 7:30 p.m.

Christy Holstege has regained the lead over Greg Wallis after Riverside County released its election results update for Monday.

Holstege leads by 97 votes.

Approximately 2,000 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 6,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed in Riverside County. The county will release its next update at 6:00 pm on Wednesday 11/23.

There is no word on how ballots are left to count in San Bernardino County. The next update will be released Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Original Report 4:40 p.m.

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district.

The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes.

San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving Wallis a 15-vote lead.

Results as of Monday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Riverside County has not released its election results for Monday. Those are expected to drop at 6 p.m.

All throughout the election, Wallis has led in San Bernardino County while Holstege has led in Riverside County.